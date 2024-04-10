Bigg Boss OTT 3 Exclusive: Bhojpuri Actress Known For Intimate Video Controversy Confirmed To Participate?

Bigg Boss OTT 3 Exclusive: Following the explosive finale of Bigg Boss 17 earlier this year, the reality show's ardent fans flooded social media with requests for updates on Bigg Boss OTT 3. The OTT edition of the controversial show has garnered significant popularity among viewers, leaving fans eagerly awaiting the next season.

BIGG BOSS OTT 3 TENTATIVE PREMIERE DATE & CONTESTANTS LIST

Although the makers have yet to issue an official confirmation, a recent report suggests that Bigg Boss OTT 3 is underway and poised to premiere sooner than expected. After the success of Bigg Boss OTT 2 last year, won by YouTuber Elvish Yadav, the third season is likely to premiere on May 15. As expected, the development has left Bigg Boss fans delighted who are now eagerly awaiting the contestants list.

While several popular celebrities are said to be in talks with the makers, we've got an exclusive update about the first confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss OTT 3. Filmibeat has got to know that Bhojpuri actress Trisha Kar Madhu is confirmed to enter the controversial reality show. Yes, you read that right!

BHOJPURI ACTRESS TRISHA KAR MADHU CONFIRMED FOR BIGG BOSS OTT 3?

Revealing the same, a source told us, "Trisha Kar Madhu is the first confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss OTT 3. She has accepted the offer and signed on the dotted lines. She has been a controversial figure and is expected to provide the much-needed masala."

However, let's wait for an official announcement as the premiere is still a month away.

ALL ABOUT TRISHA KAR MADHU & HER MMS CONTROVERSY

For those who are unaware, Trisha Kar Madhu, originally named Trisha Khan, is a Bhojpuri actress originating from West Bengal. She predominantly works as an actress in Bhojpuri films and songs, showcasing her talents as a dancer as well. She has featured in many Bhojpuri songs and the biggest hit song of her career is Raja Tani Zain Na Bahariya.

A few years ago, she made headlines after her private video got leaked on the internet. The widely circulated video reportedly had Trisha in an intimate moment with an unidentified man, sparking controversy and attracting a barrage of negative comments. Following the video going viral, the actress took to social media to issue an apology for the same.