Bigg Boss OTT 3 Launch Date: Salman Khan's Return, BB OTT 3 First Contestant Name, New Format- What To Expect?

Bigg Boss OTT 3 Launch Date: It's difficult to keep calm as the new edition of Bigg Boss is all set to premiere on JioCinema. There were rumors that the makers have scrapped the third season of the digital version of the reality show. However, the conjecture turned out to be false as the OTT platform and the production house have special plans for BB OTT 3.

Wondering what's new in Bigg Boss OTT 3? Expect the unexpected and impossible in the fresh season. Here's what you can expect from BB OTT 3 that will soon premiere on JioCinema.

BIGG BOSS OTT 3 LAUNCH DATE ON JIOCINEMA

It was earlier said that the makers have decided to cancel Bigg Boss OTT season 3 due to viewer fatigue. However, we were the first portal to squash the speculations.

