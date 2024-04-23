Bigg Boss OTT 3: Renowned Journalist Deepak Chaurasia To Participate In Salman’s Show? Here’s What We Know

Deepak Chaurasia In Bigg Boss OTT 3: After the phenomenal success of Bigg Boss OTT and Bigg Boss OTT 2, there have been massive speculations about the third season of the popular reality show. To note, Bigg Boss OTT 2 was a massive hit among the fans which created history it was for the first time that a wild card contestant Elvish Yadav had lifted the trophy.

And now, as Bigg Boss OTT 3 is set to premiere soon, the speculations have begun for the contestants of the upcoming show. While several names have been doing the rounds for participating in Bigg Boss OTT 3, it is reported that renowned journalist Deepak Chaurasia is likely to participate in the show as well. To note, Deepak has made his debut on the digital space lately with Aage Se Right which kicked off on April 17, Ram Navami, is also accessible on various platforms, including YouTube.

