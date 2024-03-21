Colors' Suhaagan Ke Sang, Jashn Ke Rang: Munawar Faruqui, Neil, Aishwarya To Perform At Holi 2024 Event

This Holi, the vibrant celebration gets bigger and better with COLORS' popular show 'Suhaagan’. The Shukla family is all set to host a grand Holi party, 'Suhaagan Ke Sang, Jashn Ke Rang’, inviting characters from hit shows like 'Doree’, 'Parineetii’, 'Udaariyaan’, 'Mera Balam Thanedaar’, and 'Mangal Lakshmi’. With Munawar Faruqui leading the festivities, the event promises a blend of drama, dance, and a fight between good and evil. Mark your calendars for 23rd March, 6:30 pm onwards, only on COLORS!

Drama and Tension

Expect a whirlwind of drama as the beloved and feared characters from COLORS' lineup clash in a spectacular showdown. From spiked drinks to sword fights, villains like Neeti, Neelu, Payal, Alia, and Kailashi Devi are plotting chaos. With each twist and turn, the anticipation builds, making this Holi special a must-watch event.

Victory of Good Over Evil

The essence of Holi, the victory of good over evil, comes alive in 'Suhaagan Ke Sang Jashn Ke Rang’. The characters from various shows unite to spread joy and positivity. Through fun and games, they prepare to combat the impending doom, promising a celebration filled with the triumph of light over darkness.