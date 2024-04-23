Shivangi Joshi New Show: Barsaatein Star Bags Lead Role In BIG Project Opposite Popular YouTuber? DEETS

Shivangi Joshi New Show: TV star Shivangi Joshi, who made her acting debut with ZEE TV's Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi in 2013, has come a long way in her career and is counted among the most-loved celebrities on the small screen. After her debut show, she played pivotal parts in Beintehaa and Begusarai. However, Rajan Shahi's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai proved to be a turning point in her career.

In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Shivangi Joshi essayed the iconic character of Naira opposite Mohsin Khan and became a household name. She was last seen in Sony TV's Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka alongside Kushal Tandon. The show ended earlier this year and the actress' fans have been eagerly awaiting the announcement of her next project.

