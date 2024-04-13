Dalchini Last Episode Date: Ravi Dubey Praises Maira Dharti Mehra For Her Performance As Show Goes Off Air

Television show 'Dalchini', created by the power couple- Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey, is all set to go off-air soon. The cast and crew of the show recently concluded the shoot. Lead actress Maira Dharti Mehra, who played the role of Dalchini, also penned an emotional note on Instagram as her show marks an end.

In the heartfelt message shared on social media, she expressed the feeling of bidding adieu to the show and how she enjoyed playing her character while being surrounded by some incredible human beings. Lastly, she talked about the memories and thanked the audience for their unwavering love and support.

