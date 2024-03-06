Dance Deewane 4: Anjali, Sharvari Turn Parvati, Maa Kali For Women's Day-Maha Shivratri Episode

Dance Deewane 4 new episode: It's difficult to keep calm as the makers of Dance Deewane have promised to take the entertainment quotient a notch higher in the new season. Ladies and gentlemen, prepare yourself to be spellbound this weekend as the dance reality show will amp up the entertainment extravaganza, celebrating Maha Shivratri and Women's Day 2024.

Advertisement

DANCE DEEWANE 4 JUDGES, NEW PROMO

With the esteemed duo of judges, the evergreen beauty Madhuri Dixit Nene, and the dashing Suniel Shetty, alongside the vivacious host Bharti Singh, the stage is set for an unforgettable fusion of tradition and talent.

Advertisement

As the evening unfolds, Suniel Shetty enthralls the audience with captivating tales of Lord Shiva, setting the tone for a slew of electrifying performances. Each contestant pays homage to Mahadev and transports viewers into the mystical realm of the greatest deity. Sharing heartfelt wishes made at the feet of Lord Shiva, the contestants offer glimpses into their spiritual journeys, while Kashvi and her Kathak partner Taranjot bring alive the essence of Lord Shiva's tales, culminating in a soulful recital of the Mahamrityunjaya mantra. Stunned after watching Nitin and Gaurav's majestic performance, Suniel Shetty and host Bharti share their transcendental experience of attending the bhasma aarti. Not to mention, Devansh and Harsha's breathtaking rendition of Kailash Parvat and Ravan leaves everyone speechless.

Advertisement