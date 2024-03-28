Dance Deewane 4 Elimination: Contestants' Grandparents Celebrate Love, When Will Wildcards Join Show?

Bringing a fresh wave of emotions, Yuvraj and Yuvansh step onto the stage, singing Nani Teri Morni Ko Chor Le Gaye, a melody that speaks to their longing for their absent grandparents. But in a twist that surprises and delights all, their grandparents suddenly enter, leaving both the audience and contestants awestruck. Tears flow freely as Yuvansh, overcome with emotion, breaks down at the sight of his beloved grandparents, reunited after a year of separation. The Patro brothers, known for their extraordinary talent, once again mesmerize the crowd with a performance that leaves a lasting impression. Following their spellbinding act, their grandparents step forward, offering the first harvest from their fields to the judges and Bharti, a symbolic gesture brimming with love and blessings.

Advertisement

Later, Madhuri Dixit Nene will grace the stage, dancing with all the beloved nanas, creating an atmosphere of joy and nostalgia. Meanwhile, in a heartwarming moment, Tarun's grandparents share a touching exchange, uttering those three magical words, "I love you," for the very first time. With pride shining in their eyes, contestants' grandparents express their admiration for their grandchildren's remarkable journey and outstanding achievements at such a young age. As the excitement and competition intensifies, it remains to be seen who will be eliminated this week.

Advertisement