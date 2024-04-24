Dance Deewane 4 Judge Suniel Shetty Gets Inspired By Krishna Mohini, Credits These Two Celebs As His SaaRthi

The upcoming television show 'Krishna Mohini' is creating waves with its touching story about the deep bond between a brother and sister. The family drama highlights the journey of Krishna, played by Debattama Saha, guiding her younger brother Mohan, portrayed by Ketaki Kulkarni, through life's hurdles, embodying a beacon of support and guidance. This narrative has notably resonated with Suniel Shetty, a judge on 'Dance Deewane', prompting him to share his personal experiences with life's guiding forces, his saaRthis.

Opening up about his personal life, Suniel Shetty shared, "Mere saaRthi mere pitaji the. He's no more lekin unnke guidance mein bohot kuch seekha maine – hard work, discipline, honesty – zindagi kaise jeeni chahiye aur paise kitne maayne rakhte hain. Aaj ki taareekh mein, duniya badalti hain aur sab kuch naya aa raha hain." Highlighting the evolving nature of guidance across generations, he added, "I think bacche humare saaRthi hote hain. Jaise ki Athiya aur Ahaan mujhe samjhaate hain ki mujhe kya karna chahiye, kaam ke maamle mein kya choose karna chahiye, kya hona chahiye."

The actor further elaborated on the importance of family as a guiding force and admitted to learning about modern platforms like social media from his children, "Social media jiske baare mein mujhe kuch nahi pata. They (children) tell you how to do what to do and how to conduct yourself. Parivaar hi generally saaRthi hota hain."

