Dance Deewane 4: Madhuri Dixit, Suniel Shetty, Karisma Kapoor Dance On Chak Dhoom Dhoom With Chikoo, Bunty- PI

Dance is a universal language that transcends barriers and Dance Deewane proves this time and again. As World Dance Day approaches, Chikoo and Bunty amplify this expression, and celebrate the day with THE legends Madhuri Dixit, Suniel Shetty and Karisma Kapoor on the set of Dance Deewane! The special episode, dedicated to celebrating dance legends, showcased an impressive lineup of performances, but the moment that stole the show was Chikoo and Bunty's entry to the iconic song 'Chak Dhoom Dhoom'.

The performance was dedicated to Madhuri Dixit along with Karisma Kapoor, who was the special guest on the episode.

Madhuri Dixit on the special performance said, "The entire world knows what dance means to me and I have constantly strived to spread our Indian culture through dance. On the occasion of World Dance Day, we witnessed Nicktoons Chikoo and Bunty say #NickSaysDance on our sets of Dance Deewane and it makes me feel so proud that even for children at such a young age, dance is so accessible. I can't wait to witness what the future holds for dance and on this occasion, I only wish for everyone to spread happiness through the art of dance!"

