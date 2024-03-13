Dangal Family Awards 2024 FULL Winners List: Who Won Chahiti Jodi, Bahu Award? See Winners Name

Dangal Family Awards 2024 winners list: The wait is finally over. Dangal TV organised its first-ever in-house awards ceremony to honour the hard work of the artists associated with the channel. The leading GEC, which gives intense competition to Star Plus, Colors channel, ZEE TV and Sony TV, celebrated the success of its shows by hosting a grand function.

Advertisement

The actors from different shows like Nath - Krishna Aur Gauri Ki Kahani, Mann Sundar, Mann Ati Sundar, Kaisa Hai Yeh Rishta Anjaana, Tose Naina Milaai Ke, Sasumaa Ne Meri Kadar Na Jaani, Dalchini, Milke Bhi Hum Na Mile and Aaina- Roop Nahin, Haqeeqat Bhi Dikhaye attended Dangal Family Awards 2024.

Advertisement