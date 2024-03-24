Dheeraj Dhoopar Pens An Adorable Birthday Note For Rabb Se Hai Dua Co-Star Yesha Rughani

Actress Yesha Rughani, who is a well-known name in the entertainment world, turned a year older today. She made a comeback to television after 1 year with the show Rabb Se Hai Dua, in which she is seen playing the role of Ibaadat opposite Dheeraj Dhoppar.

Dheeraj took to Instagram and shared a picture with his co-star Yesha. He wrote in the caption, "Happy Birthday Yesha. Lots of Love". In the photograph shared, the actress is seen posing with Dheeraj along with a chocolate cake. Yesha is seen donning a beautiful pink suit and Dheeraj is wearing a black kurta set, we must say, the duo is looking extremely cute together.

While she was being showered with birthday wishes from all over, Yesha seemed to have spent a lovely birthday with her loved ones.