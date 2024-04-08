Dhup Lagdi Song Review: Anshul Garg's New Single Featuring Shehnaaz Gill Will Warm Your Hearts

Anshul Garg, the talent behind DMF Play, is making headlines again with his latest musical endeavor. The producer, known for his hit tracks both nationally and internationally, has recently unveiled a new single titled "Dhup Lagdi." This track features the dynamic duo of Shehnaaz Gill and Sunny Singh, marking a first-time collaboration between the actor pair and their venture with Anshul.

"Dhup Lagdi" is not just any song; it's a peppy number that brings together Shehnaaz and Sunny, with Shehnaaz lending her voice alongside her acting, and Sunny making his debut in music videos. Anshul Garg opened up about the collaboration, sharing his enthusiasm for creating unique and memorable music. He pointed out the lasting impact he aims to achieve with his tracks, and "Dhup Lagdi" is no exception. Anshul praised Shehnaaz for her versatility and Sunny for his refreshing screen presence, expressing excitement over their chemistry in the song.

