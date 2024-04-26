Did Abhishek Kumar TROLL Isha Malviya Over BREAKUP With Samarth Jurel? Bigg Boss Star Shares Cryptic Post

Abhishek Kumar Isha Malviya fight: Bigg Boss 17 will always be remembered for Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya's fights and nok-jhok. Although the two celebs couldn't win Salman Khan's reality show, they managed to hog all the limelight, courtesy of their actions. From locking horns with each other to taking digs, Isha and Abhishek made waves with their game plan inside the BB 17 house.

ISHA MALVIYA-SAMARTH JUREL BREAKUP REASON

Earlier this month, Samarth Jurel confirmed his split with Isha Malviya. The actor, who worked with Isha in Udaariyaan, said that he is no longer dating his co-star. The rumours about them calling off their relationship started when they unfollowed each other on Instagram and even deleted photos that featured them.

Samarth refused to talk about his breakup with Isha, stating that he wouldn't like to share details about the reason behind their separation. Although they remained tight-lipped about their split, gossip mills said that the former lovebirds faced compatibility issues post their stint in Bigg Boss 17.