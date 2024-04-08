Did Eijaz Khan Really Cheat On Pavitra Punia Before Their Years Long Relationship Ended? Source Reveals

Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia remained the topics of the headlines ever since the duo started dating each other. The former couple were also engaged in 2020 before calling it quits the four years long relationship.

Did Eijaz Khan Really Cheat on Pavitra Punia?

After the famous couple broke up, there were rumours that Eijaz cheated on Pavitra, clearing this, an insider claimed, "He did not cheat on Punia. He was totally committed and loyal to her. They were living together as well. He had no other girl in his life at that moment, and that stays true till date. He is single at the moment, and is not even ready to get into another relationship".

