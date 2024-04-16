Did Isha Malviya Just Confirm Her Break Up With Samarth Jurel? Her Recent Post Raises Eyebrows

Isha Malviya-Samarth Jurel Break Up: Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel have been the talk of the town ever since they participated in Bigg Boss 17. From their tiffs to their mushy moments, their relationship on the popular reality show left everyone brimming with an opinion. And while the couple did dish out relationship goals on Bigg Boss 17, Isha and Samarth are once again making headlines for their relationship

As per recent reports, Isha and Samarth have parted ways now. The news came to light after the duo unfollowed each other on social media. Needless to say, the news of their break up have got the tongues wagging. While the news has been spreading like a wildfire, the fans have been waiting for their reaction. And looks like Isha has just confirmed her break up.

