Did You Know Karan Kundrra Got His First Acting Gig Because Of This Social Media Platform?

While we are in awe of Karan Kundrra's acting graph and how he has grown over the years, not all of us know how did he land his first acting gig which was a show called 'Kitni Mohabbat Hai'

Advertisement

Impressed by Karan's profile, Ektaa Kapoor wasted no time in reaching out to Karan, and as they say, the rest is history. Karan went on to become a star through his exceptional performances in various Television shows, Films, and web series.

Advertisement