Did You Know Love Fame's Manisha Saxena Was Into Different Profession Before Becoming Actress?

Actress Manisha Saxena is a well-known name in the entertainment world. She is currently seen portraying the lead role of Shruti in the Dangal TV show Milke bhi hum na mile. Manisha has been a part of various projects, like Mann Sundar, Pehredaar Piya Ki, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, Mangalam Dangalam and RadhaKrishn. We are aware of her work in the entertainment world, but did you know before becoming an actress she was in a different profession? Yes, you read that right. Manisha was an air hostess.

The actress took up the job of an air hostess when she was in college. There's an interesting tale behind how she landed in this job. Manisha, being a huge Bollywood fan, used to believe that directors come and give a chance to air hostesses to become an actress, just like the way she had seen in the films. She kept doing the job for almost a year but nothing happened the way she thought for herself. Apart from this, she was also finding it difficult to strike a balance between her studies and her job, so, eventually, she decided to leave the job and keep studies as her primary focus.

