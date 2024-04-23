Did You Know Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actor Kanwalpreet Singh Owns Expensive Kite Worth Over Rs 3 Lakh?

Actor Kanwalpreet Singh has carved a niche for himself in the entertainment world with his stellar acting abilities. The actor has been a part of various TV shows and films. We are aware of his passion for acting, but did you know that he is fond of kites and owns some expensive kites? Yes, you read that right.

Advertisement

Kanwalpreet, who is all set to be seen in the Gabru Gang film, has a huge collection of kites which are pretty expensive, but the most expensive kite owned by the actor is of Rs 3,12,000. This giant yellow colored cartoon-shaped kite is owned by Kanwalpreet.

Advertisement