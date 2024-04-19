Divyanka Tripathi Accident: Vivek Dahiya Reveals Actress Has Broken Two Bones; To Undergo Surgery Today

So far, there's been no update on the surgery yet.

Vivek Dahiya and Divyanka Tripathi's fans also received an update from her publicist via Instagram. The team stated that Divyanka is currently "under medical care," without revealing many details.

The post read, "We're sorry to announce that Vivek's live session scheduled for tomorrow has been postponed till further notice. Divyanka had an accident a few hours back and is now under medical care. Vivek is with her as she recovers. We thank you for your understanding and support. And join us in wishing Divyanka a speedy recovery. Vivek is eager to connect with all of you soon."

DIVYANKA TRIPATHI HAD A SURGERY IN AUGUST LAST YEAR

The accident occurred several months following Divyanka's surgery in August of the previous year to repair torn ligaments. Back then, the actress had posted a video in which she was seen on a hospital bed. Take a look at the video here:

Here's wishing her a speedy recovery.