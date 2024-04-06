Diya Aur Baati Hum Fame Deepika Singh Gets Brutally Trolled For Her Dancing Moves In Yimmy Yimmy Viral Reel

Looks like netizens aren't quite impressed with the moves that the Diya Aur Baati Hum fame Deepika Singh makes as she dances to viral reels. Recently, the actress has been brutally trolled yet again as she dropped a reel while grooving to the viral song Yimmy Yimmy.

Deepika Singh Dances To Yimmy Yimmy Song

Deepika, who is currently seen in Colors' Mangal Lakshmi, has shared a reel on Instagram where she could be seen wearing a yellow saree teaming up with a hair bun, mangalsutra and sindoor. She seemed to have been on the set of her show and donning the attire of her character. In the reel, Deepika could be seen recreating Jacqueline Fernandez's viral steps on Shreya Ghoshal's song. Sharing the reel, Deepika wrote, "Following the trend in my style." Watch the clip below:

