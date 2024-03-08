Dolly Sohi Death: Jhanak Actress’ LAST Instagram Post Seeking Prayers For Herself Will Leave You Teary-Eyed

It hasn't been long since Rituraj Singh's unfortunate demise left the telly world heartbroken. And now, the television industry has lost another star. We are talking about Dolly Sohi who is known for her stint in shows like Kalash, Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani, Jhanak, Parineetii and more. According to media reports the 48 year old actress passed away due to cervical cancer.

Advertisement

It was reported that Dolly passed away just hours after her sister Amandeep Sohi died due to jaundice. The news has certainly left everyone in shock. The media reports suggested that Dolly was battling with cervical cancer for over six months and was undergoing treatment for the same. As Dolly's demise has sent a wave of shock and grief across the industry, her last Instagram post is going viral on social media and it has got everyone emotional

Advertisement

To note, Dolly had shared a post about prayers two weeks ago and urged everyone to pray for her. The post read as, ""Prayer" The world's greatest wireless connection... Works like miracle. So Please I need your prayers".

Check out Dolly Sohi's last Instagram post:

Earlier, Dolly Sohi's sister Aman Sohi had passed away on March 7 after battling with jaundice. Their brother Manu Sohi had confirmed the news of Aman's unfortunate demise and told Times Now, "I lost my sister Amandeep this evening. She contracted jaundice and thereafter it got all complicated".

Advertisement