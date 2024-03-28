Doree Twist: Times When Mahi Bhanushali Aka Dori Donned Different Looks & Proved She's A Star

Mahi Bhanushali, a young and talented actor from COLORS' 'Doree', is already showing signs of becoming a versatile performer. She plays the lead role in a drama that tackles challenging themes. Mahi's ability to adapt to various characters has caught the attention of audiences. Her portrayals range from a divine figure to a protective daughter, all within the same show. This article delves into Mahi's diverse roles in 'Doree' and how she brings them to life.

Embodying Devi Maa's Grace

In 'Doree', Mahi first captivated viewers as Devi Maa. To save her father, Ganga Prasad's saree designs from fire, she dressed as the goddess. Mahi wore a beautiful saree and accessories that highlighted her elegance and grace, fitting for a divine portrayal.

Channeling Lord Krishna

Mahi also took on the role of Lord Krishna to help her sick father. She entered the Naag Nathaiya competition in Varanasi to raise money for his treatment. Dressed in traditional attire, Mahi perfectly captured Lord Krishna's essence.

Performing as Lord Shiv

Another memorable moment was when Mahi transformed into Lord Shiva. She wore sacred blue hues and Rudraksha beads, performing tandav to protect her father from danger. Her performance as Shiva was both powerful and moving.

Becoming Bhola

Most recently, Mahi disguised herself as a boy named Bhola. This change was to protect her memory-lost father from threats. Her convincing portrayal of Bhola has added another layer to her already impressive range.