Eid 2024: Shaitani Rasmein Actress Naqiyah Haji Reveals How She Celebrated Festival

Naqiyah Haji, a beloved actress from Star Bharat's "Shaitani Rasmein," shares her unique way of celebrating Eid, a festival that holds immense importance for her both on and off-screen. On Thursday, April 11, 2024, she opened up about the dual joy of celebrating Eid with her family and her extended family on the set. Known for her role as Nikki, Naqiyah has captured hearts with her performance in a show lauded for its intriguing plot and suspenseful twists.

Eid, for Naqiyah, is steeped in tradition, bringing together family over delicious food and meaningful conversations. She highlights how this festival is an opportunity to indulge in her lifelong passion for food, particularly sev laddu, a dish made with love, ghee, and mawa. It's not just the preparation of mouthwatering dishes that marks the celebration but the cherished moments spent with loved ones.

