Elvish Yadav ARRESTED By Noida Police In Snake Venom Case, To Be Presented In Court Today


Elvish Yadav Arrested: YouTuber Elvish Yadav, who became a household name after winning Bigg Boss OTT 2, has been making the headlines today for a shocking reason. It is reported that Elvish Yadav has been arrested by the Noida police in the snake venom case. The media reports also suggested that Elvish will also be presented in the court today.

MOREELVISH YADAVNEWS
Topics: #elvish yadav
View More on Filmibeat

Advertisement