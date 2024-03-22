Elvish Yadav Controversy: OLD VIDEO Of BB OTT 2 Winner Saying ‘MD, Snake Bite… Kya Chahiye’ Resurfaces

Elvish Yadav Controversy: YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav is currently held at Luxor Jail, Greater Noida, arrested in connection with a snake venom smuggling case. He has been in custody for four days, and his case is scheduled for hearing today (March 22). Recently, two more individuals were arrested in relation to the case, and the police are scrutinizing Elvish's phones and chats for further investigation.

Advertisement

ELVISH YADAV'S OLD VIDEO DISCUSSING DRUGS GOES VIRAL

Amid all this, an old video featuring Elvish Yadav has resurfaced on the social media in which he is heard mentioning various drugs, including Snake bite. Yes, you read that right! This revelation has disappointed his fans, sparking backlash and speculation regarding his potential involvement in illegal activities. In the video, he can be heard saying, "Cocaine, MD, snake bite, LSD, ganja, hash, cream...kya chahiye bhai?"

Advertisement

Take a look at the video below:

UPDATE ON ELVISH YADAV BAIL HEARING

This video has reignited criticism against Elvish, although it is incomplete, making it challenging to know the full context. The ongoing strike at the Surajpur court has further delayed the proceedings in Elvish's case for three days. His lawyer has confirmed that the matter will be heard on Friday, with a discussion scheduled for 1 pm.

Advertisement

For those who are unaware, the controversy originated from a party held in Noida in November 2023, during which the police uncovered the use of snake venom as an intoxicant by the attendees. An FIR was lodged against six individuals, including Elvish Yadav, at the Noida Sector 49 police station for allegedly supplying snake venom at the rave gathering.

Recent reports emerged that the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985) Act, which was initially imposed on the YouTuber, has been lifted by the police, acknowledging it was a clerical error. They stated, "We had mistakenly applied the NDPS Act, it was an administrative oversight." It is known that securing bail under the NDPS Act is particularly challenging.

Advertisement