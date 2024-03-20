Elvish Yadav Snake Venom Case: 2 New Accused Arrested, Including Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner's Friend Vinay - VIDEO

Elvish Yadav Snake Venom Case: In an unexpected turn of events, Elvish Yadav, the renowned winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2, was taken into custody on Sunday (March 17) over his alleged involvement in a case linked to snake venom, falling under the purview of the Wildlife Protection Act 1972. In a new development, Noida Police has reportedly arrested two more suspects named Ishwar and Vinay on Wednesday.

AFTER ELVISH YADAV, HIS FRIEND ARRESTED IN SNAKE VENOM CASE

According to ANI reports, "Noida Police arrests two more accused named Ishwar and Vinay. Police investigation intensified after the arrest of Elvish Yadav. Ishwar and Vinay both are residents of Haryana."

Earlier, on March 17, Elvish Yadav was remanded to judicial custody for 14 days concerning the case. The YouTuber was taken into custody and presented before the District and Sessions Court in Surajpur, Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT SNAKE VENOM CONTROVERSY

Subsequent to Elvish Yadav's inclusion in the FIR alongside five others, the police have arrested five of the alleged culprits. The case stems from a party in Noida held in November 2023, where the police discovered snake venom being used as an intoxicant by the attendees.

An FIR was filed against six individuals, including Elvish Yadav, at the Noida Sector 49 police station for allegedly supplying snake venom at the rave party.

Meanwhile, the case was transferred from Noida's Sector 49 police station to Sector 20 police station on the directives of Gautam Buddha Nagar Police Commissioner Lakshmi Singh.