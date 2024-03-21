Elvish Yadav Finds Relief As NDPS Charges Dropped Against Him In Snake Venoma Case

In a surprising turn of events, the Elvish Yadav snake venom case has taken a new direction. The Noida Police have rectified a significant error by removing the charges filed under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS), 1985, against the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner. The correction comes after the acknowledgment of a 'clerical mistake' by the police authorities. Yadav, who was arrested on March 17 and sent to 14 days of judicial remand under the Wild Life Protection Act 1972, finds himself in a slightly alleviated legal situation.

Police Acknowledge Error

Elvish Yadav found himself embroiled in controversy when the Noida Police arrested him following a raid at a party last year. The raid led to the recovery of nine snakes, including five cobras, and approximately 20 ml of snake venom. Accusations against Yadav included supplying the snakes and venom, initially leading to charges under both the Wild Life Protection Act 1972 and the NDPS Act. The latter, known for its strict bail conditions, posed a significant challenge for Yadav's legal defense. However, the Noida Police have now clarified that the NDPS Act was mistakenly applied to Yadav's case, citing a clerical error for the oversight.

Bail Hearing Challenges

Despite the correction, Yadav's quest for bail faced obstacles during a hearing on March 20. The proceedings experienced interruptions due to a confrontation between BJP spokesperson and Yadav's lawyer, Gaurav Bhatia, and other lawyers present. The tension arose amidst an ongoing strike by the local Bar Association, which further delayed the hearing. Bhatia's attempts to highlight the urgency of the case were halted, resulting in the postponement of the bail hearing.

