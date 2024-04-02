Elvish Yadav & Friends Target Manisha Rani Amid Follow-Unfollow Controversy; Elvisha Fans Hoping For Reunion

Elvish Yadav-Manisha Rani Controversy: In the wake of the recent follow-unfollow controversy involving Elvish Yadav and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 Winner Manisha Rani, tensions escalated as the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner and his friends came out targeting Manisha and started making fun of her on their respective social media platforms.

WHAT HAPPENED BETWEEN MANISHA RANI AND ELVISH YADAV?

When Manisha Rani in her vlog revealed the reason for unfollowing Elvish Yadav and his rude behaviour, she addressed the issue, expressing her emotions about his actions and calling for respect as well as maturity in their interactions. However, instead of addressing Manisha's concerns directly, Elvish and some of his friends took to their social media and made fun of her. They also characterised her behaviour as childish which was very disheartening and insensitive to her.

The point of contention was where Elvish Yadav shared the cover photo with Akshay Kumar instead of Manisha Rani as it was a collab video with her, his friends came to defend him citing that he was busy. They argued that Elvish's busy schedule was the reason that he didn't change the cover picture, which was very unprofessional as they had a collaboration video together, he must have got the picture changed, but he didn't.

FANS HOPING FOR THE REUNION OF ELVISHA

However, Manisha and Elvish's friendship was loved by everyone when they were together in Bigg Boss OTT 2. Fans are hoping that #Elvisha reunites again on good terms. Let's hope this matter also gets dissolved soon.