Elvish Yadav-Shehnaaz Gill Viral Video: Bigg Boss Stars’ Romantic Collab Leaves Fans Saying ‘Kya Jodi Hai’

Elvish Yadav-Shehnaaz Gill Video: Hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, Bigg Boss is undoubtedly the biggest reality show in India, and whoever participates in it becomes a household name. It won't be wrong to say that Elvish Yadav and Shehnaaz Gill are among the most popular Bigg Boss contestants. While they were seen in different seasons, Bigg Boss OTT 2 and Bigg Boss 13 respectively, their first-ever collaboration has left fans surprised.

SHEHNAAZ GILL-ELVISH YADAV DHUP LAGTI REEL GOES VIRAL

In a unique collaboration, Shehnaaz Gill and Elvish Yadav have joined forces for a romantic video on the song Dhup Lagdi. Fans were pleasantly surprised by this partnership as the duo twinned in black outfits and got romantic with each other. Posting the video on Instagram, the YouTuber wrote, "मेरी तकमील में शामिल हैं कुछ तेरे हिस्से भी, हम अगर तुझसे न मिलते तो अधूरे रह जाते।... #elvishyadav #shehnaazgill #reels #dhuplagdi"

