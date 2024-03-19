Elvish Yadav Snake Venom Controversy: How Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner Spent His First Night In Jail? DEETS

Elvish Yadav Snake Venom Controversy Update: In a surprising turn of events, Elvish Yadav, the popular champion of Bigg Boss OTT 2, was arrested on Sunday (March 17) due to his alleged connection to a case involving snake venom, falling within the scope of the Wildlife Protection Act.

ELVISH YADAV IN POLICE CUSTODY FOR 14 DAYS

Following his arrest, several reports indicated that Elvish Yadav admitted to his involvement in the incident. However, the YouTuber's father has claimed that he met his son in jail who denied admitting to anything as he's being framed in the matter. As he has been remanded to 14 days of judicial custody, various reports speculate about his time behind bars.

ALL ABOUT ELVISH YADAV'S FIRST NIGHT IN JAIL

According to a Jagran report, Elvish Yadav has been initially placed in a quarantine barrack and is expected to be moved to a general barrack soon. Jail Superintendent Arun Pratap Singh disclosed that Yadav received three blankets on his first night in prison. Allegedly, Yadav experienced a sleepless night due to restlessness.

The report also mentions that Yadav was served dinner from the jail menu, consisting of Halwa, Puri, and vegetables on Sunday night. It was planned for Yadav to meet his family on Monday. Additionally, it is reported that other inmates have begun discussing Yadav's presence in the jail.

Amid Elvish Yadav's 14-day judicial custody, a video featuring his father has circulated widely on social media. In the video, Yadav's father expresses disbelief, asserting his trust in his son and stating that he cannot be involved in such actions.