Elvish Yadav Sname Venom Case: 1200 Page Chargesheet Filed Against Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner & Others

Elvish Yadav Snake Venom Controversy: The latest update in the snake venom case involves the Noida Police submitting a comprehensive 1,200-page chargesheet to the Surajpur court against Elvish Yadav, a prominent YouTuber and the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2, along with seven other individuals. Yes, you read that right!

The chargesheet, supported by statements from 24 witnesses, delves into the complex details of the case, including evidence gathered from similar cases registered across different regions, such as Noida and Gurugram. Notably, a report from a Jaipur laboratory confirming the presence of snake venom has been included in this documentation.

The chargesheet compiles various elements, including snake venom case-related videos, call records, and electronic evidence, forming the foundation of the case. Additionally, it outlines the sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act imposed on Elvish Yadav.

HOW & WHEN THE ELVISH YADAV SNAKE VENOM CONTROVERSY STARTED?

For the uninitiated, the origins of the case trace back to November of last year when an FIR was lodged against Elvish Yadav and eight others, including five snake charmers, all of whom were subsequently arrested. Recently, three individuals, including the YouTuber, were arrested in connection with this ongoing investigation.

Last year's raid on a banquet hall in Sector 51 by the Noida Police, acting on a complaint from the People For Animals (PFA) organization, led to the arrest of five individuals and the recovery of nine venomous snakes. PFA had filed an FIR against Elvish, alleging his involvement in organizing parties where poisonous snakes were featured. Notably, under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, extracting venom glands from snakes is deemed a punishable offense, carrying a potential prison sentence of up to seven years.

Previously, Elvish Yadav was granted bail by a Gautam Buddh Nagar court after spending six days in custody. His arrest by the Noida Police on March 17 was part of an investigation into the suspected use of snake venom as a recreational drug at parties organized by him. The case stemmed from an FIR filed at Noida's Sector 49 police station in November, following a complaint from a representative of PFA.

Alongside Elvish, five other individuals, all snake charmers, were named in the FIR, and while initially arrested in November, they are currently out on bail.

Siddharth Yadav, popularly known as Elvish Yadav, enjoys significant prominence as a YouTuber from Gurugram. In addition to his victory on Bigg Boss OTT 2, he is renowned for his music videos and has amassed a considerable following among the youth demographic. He's currently seen as a judge on Amazon miniTV's Playground 3.