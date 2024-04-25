EXCLUSIVE! Srishty Rode Excited For International Premiere Of 'Gabru Gang' In Dubai: Did Last-Minute Shopping

Debutant actress Srishty Rode is all set to make her international debut with the premiere of her movie 'Gabru Gang' in Dubai. The actress expressed her excitement and gratitude for having the opportunity to premiere her debut film in a city that holds a special place in her heart.

"For me, this is really very special, as it's my debut film. Dubai is like a second home to me, and I have friends and family here. I visit here very often, and now that my movie is getting premiered here, I'm very excited and pumped," Srishty Rhode said in an exclusive interview with Filmibeat.

The Bigg Boss 12 contestant also shared her experience of visiting the local market, Meena Bazaar, for some last-minute shopping before visiting the Gurudwara in Dubai. "We will be visiting the Gurudwara in Dubai, and I wasn't prepared for it, so I went to Meena Bazaar. It's a local market in Dubai, and I had to go there for a last-minute shopping. It was super exciting because I haven't done something like that in a long time," she said.

