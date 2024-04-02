EXCLUSIVE | Sumbul Touqeer Khan REACTS To Reports Of New Show With Shehzada Dhami: There Is No…

Sumbul Touqeer Khan Exclusive: Sumbul Touqeer has made a name for herself at a very young age, winning over audiences with her portrayal in the television series Imlie. Her iconic role received widespread acclaim and fans loved her captivating chemistry with Fahmaan Khan and Gashmeer Mahajani. Following a generation leap, Sumbul bid adieu and ventured into Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16.

Advertisement

HAS SUMBUL TOUQEER BAGGED NEW SHOW WITH SHEHZADA DHAMI?

After making waves with her appearance in the controversial reality show, Sumbul Touqeer Khan secured the lead role in Kavya: Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon. Starring alongside Mishkat Varma, the show premiered on Sony TV in September of last year, depicting Kavya's (portrayed by Sumbul) journey towards becoming an IAS officer.

Advertisement

While the actress has been winning hearts for her strong performance in Kavya, recent reports suggested that she has been approached for an upcoming Colors show opposite Shehzada Dhami, who was recently thrown out of Rajan Shahi's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. However, the development left her fans confused as she's already busy with her ongoing show Kavya.

SUMBUL TOUQEER KHAN DISMISSES RUMOURS OF SHOW WITH SHEHZADA DHAMI

As per the ongoing buzz, the show will be produced by Gul Khan and is titled Lachoo. Talking exclusively to Filmibeat about the same, Sumbul Touqeer Khan called the ongoing reports false and cleared that she's not doing any other show apart from Kavya.

Advertisement

She told us, "These are all rumors. I'm already in a show, and it's going quite well. There is no news of it going off-air also. I don't know why there are so many rumors coming up like this. I want everyone to enjoy my show Kavya for now. And at the end, all I want to say is, picture abhi baaki hai mere dost (laughs)."

Advertisement

While there were speculations about Kavya going off-air, the actress has revealed that even those reports were false. Well, this is indeed a piece of good news for the talented TV star's fans.