From Ruling The Small Screen To Taking The Industry By Storm; A Look At Journey Of Sargun Mehta

From setting their name in the television industry to becoming a few of the biggest big-screen stars, the power couple Ravi Dubey & Sargun Mehta have indeed come a long way in the entertainment industry cementing their name as the biggest creative powerhouse of today's time. Well as much as this power couple together paved the way to success, their individual journey is worth to be reckoned with. Sargun Mehta who has always delivered an amazing performance on the screen, truly has a journey to look up to.

Sargun Mehta has been a known face in the realm of entertainment. Her journey in the television industry is backed up by her roles in popular serials like, her debut 12/24 Karol Bagh, Phulwa, Balika Vadhu, and many more, contestants in reality shows like Comedy Circus Ke Ajoobe, Nach Baliye 5, Nach Baliye Shriman v/s Shrimati, Bigg Boss 8 and her films like, her debut, Angrej, Qismat, Cuttputlli and many more. Well, it's all the things about her performing arts, she also produced films like Udaariyaan, Swaran Ghar, Junooniyat, Dalchini, and Jatt Nuu Chudail Takri with her husband Ravi Dubey. The power couple also created waves with their music album, 'Ve Haaniyaan' under their music banner 'Dreamiyata Music' which is trending on top currently all across.

