Gauahar Khan Son Name, First Pic: Bigg Boss 7 Winner Reveals Zeehan’s Face During Umrah With Hubby Zaid

Gauahar Khan Son Viral Photo: Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan and her husband Zaid Darbar have unveiled the face of their son Zehaan from Mecca, where they undertook the pilgrimage of Umrah. The actress took to Instagram to share both a photo and a video of their son.

GAUAHAR KHAN SHARES SON ZEEHAN'S FIRST PIC REVEALING HIS FACE

Alongside the picture, Gauahar Khan penned, "Just wanted to give our little prince' first Salaam to the world from the house of the Almighty! May he be pleased with our SonShine! Ameen. Our Zehaan (heart and world emojis). Request for continued positivity, love, and blessings for him. Lots of love."

Take a look at the post here:

In the viral photo, Gauahar and Zaid are seen cradling their son, while the video captures Zehaan smiling for the camera. Fans flooded the post's comments section with love and blessings for the adorable toddler. One fan couldn't help but notice the striking resemblance between Gauahar and Zehaan, while others showered well-wishes on the family.

Earlier, Gauahar and Zaid had shared glimpses of their son's joyful moments during their visit to the holy site, capturing heartfelt emotions as they witnessed Zehaan's awe-inspired reactions. Zaid reflected on the profound experience of observing his son's innocent gestures towards Masjid al Nabawi for the first time.

You can watch the video here:

GAUAHAR KHAN AND ZAID DARBAR AGE & AGE DIFFERENCE

For those who are unaware, Gauahar Khan exchanged wedding vows with veteran music composer Ismail Darbar's elder son and social media influencer Zaid Darbar on December 25. 2020. According to reports, the happily-married couple has an age difference of six years, with Gauahar Khan being the older one. Since she celebrated her 40th birthday in August last year, Zaid is likely to be 34-years-old.

GAUAHAR KHAN UPCOMING PROJECTS

On May 10, 2023, Gauahar Khan gave birth to son Zeehan and was on a maternity break. However, she returned to work as was last seen as a host alongside Rithvik Dhanjani in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 which ended last month. However, she is yet to announce her next project.