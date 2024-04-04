Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin New Entry Reveals Upcoming Twist In Shakti Arora-Bhavika Sharma's StarPlus Show

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin New Entry: Shakti Arora and Bhavika Sharma's show has managed to capture the attention of the viewers with its drama-packed episodes. At a time when daily soaps have shut shop due to low ratings, GHKPM will complete four successful years in October 2024.

Advertisement

GHUM HAI KISIKEY PYAAR MEIIN TWIST

Replacing a show like Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 with lesser-known faces was not an easy task. However, the gamble worked and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin became one of the iconic shows of Star Plus at 8pm. It originally featured Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma as leads. Aishwarya quit the show as she was dissatisfied with her character development.

Advertisement