Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin New Villain: After Aayush Anand, THIS Actor To Join Shakti-Bhavika’s Show?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Update: In 2020, the Star Plus show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin made its debut, a collaboration between Cockrow Entertainment and Shaika Films. Initially led by Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh, and Aishwarya Sharma as Virat, Sai, and Patralekha, respectively, this talented trio captivated audiences for an impressive three-year run before departing last year due to a generation leap.

Advertisement

Following their exit, Bhavika Sharma and Shakti Arora stepped into the shoes of Savi and Ishaan, taking on the mantle of the new protagonists in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin after the storyline transition. While their arrival initially evoked mixed reactions, the duo has gradually won the hearts of viewers, who now fervently support and champion them as IshVi.