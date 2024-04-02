Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Twist: Surbhi Chandna’s Co-Star To Enter As Ishaan’s Brother? Check DEETS

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Update: In 2020, the Star Plus show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin premiered, a collaboration between Cockrow Entertainment and Shaika Films. Initially headlined by Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh, and Aishwarya Sharma as Virat, Sai, and Patralekha, respectively, this talented trio mesmerized audiences for a remarkable three-year stint before departing last year due to a storyline shift.

Following their departure, Bhavika Sharma and Shakti Arora stepped into the roles of Savi and Ishaan, becoming the new protagonists of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin post the storyline transition. Although their introduction initially sparked mixed reactions, the duo has gradually won over viewers, who now passionately support and root for them as IshVi.

GHUM HAI KISIKEY PYAAR MEIIN CURRENT TRACK

The ongoing storyline of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin centers on Durva's engagement celebration. Mamaji's true colors will be revealed, leading to Anvi gaining the family's affection and backing. Consequently, Savi will be ready to depart from home in order to maintain peace within the Bhosale household.

While an interesting love-triangle is currently going on between Savi, Ishaan, and Reeva (Sumit Singh), the latest reports suggest that the makers are set to introduce a new character in the storyline to make GHKKPM more interesting and entertaining for viewers. The creative team has already roped in a talented actor to essay the pivotal part.

AAYUSH ANAND TO ENTER AS ISHAAN'S BROTHER IN GHUM HAI KISIKEY PYAAR MEIIN?

According to an IWMBuzz report, Surbhi Chandna and Nakuul Mehta's Ishqbaaz co-star Aayush Anand is likely to enter Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin as Ishaan's elder brother. Yes, you read that right!

Revealing the same, a source informed the portal, "Ayush will play the role of Chinmay Bhosale, the son of Rao Sahib and Akka Sahib. He will be the husband of Shikha, who has been living a lonely life with Chinmay having settled abroad."

However, an official announcement regarding the same is still awaited.

WHO IS AAYUSH ANAND? ALL ABOUT ACTOR ENTERING GHKKPM

For those who are unaware, Aayush Anand is a well-known actor who made his TV debut with Jodha Akbar in 2015 and went on to feature in several popular shows including Balika Vadhu, Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji, and Tujhse Hai Raabta among others. He is currently seen in Colors TV's Mera Balam Thanedaar.

