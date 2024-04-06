Hina Khan Excited For The Release Of Her Debut Punjabi Film Shinda Shinda No Papa: I Can't...

Hina Khan Punjabi Film Debut: Hina Khan, who is counted among the most popular and successful TV stars, is all set to make her debut in the world of Punjabi movies with Shinda Shinda No Papa, adding another feather to her cap of versatile performances.

Advertisement

ALL ABOUT HINA KHAN STARRER SHINDA SHINDA NO PAPA

Directed by Amarpreet Chabra, Shinda Shinda No Papa explores the humorous yet relatable challenges of modern-day parenting in a heartwarming cinematic experience. The film stars Gippy Grewal and Sinda Grewal alongside Hina Khan.

Advertisement