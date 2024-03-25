Holi EXCLUSIVE | Bhagya Lakshmi Star Rohit Suchanti On Celebration & Childhood Memories: I Miss…

Holi Exclusive: Holi, also referred to as the festival of colors or Basanta Utsav, stands as one of Hinduism's most cherished celebrations, symbolizing the joyous embrace of colors, unity, and rejuvenation. Communities throughout India unite to celebrate the triumph of good over evil, transforming streets into vibrant spectacles of color.

As the Hindu month of Phalguna nears its end and the full moon emerges, people prepare to set aside differences and celebrate life's brighter moments. This year, Holi falls on March 25 (Monday), aligning with the Hindu calendar's full moon day in the month of Falgun. Preceding this grand festival, on March 24, individuals nationwide will observe 'Choti Holi' or 'Holika Dahan'.

ROHIT SUCHANTI ON HOLI CELEBRATION AND MEMORIES

TV celebrity Rohit Suchanti, who is currently seen playing the lead role of Rishi in the popular ZEE TV show Bhagya Lakshmi, opened up about his love for the Holi festival and memories attached to it.

Talking about the festival of Holi, the talented actor stated, "Holi is a festival of love and colours. I love how the vibe of the whole city changes during this festival. Celebrating the triumph of good over evil and then indulging in a fun celebration with colours is something I look forward to every year. I remember when I was a kid, I used to go with my mom for Holika Dahan and enjoy the roasted coconuts, peanuts and Revdi. And the next day, along with my friends we used to go play Holi with water balloons and so many different colors, I honestly miss those days."

ROHIT SUCHANTI ON HOLI PLANS THIS YEAR

As Rohit is busy with shoot, he shared his Holi plans this year and added, "This year, if I am not shooting for Bhagya Lakshmi, I will make sure to meet my friends for a little Holi get-together and spend some time with them. Also, once in my life, I want to go to Mathura for the famous Holi celebration. It is on my bucket list, so hopefully next year, I will take my parents to experience the same, I am sure they will enjoy it."

