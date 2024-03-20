Holi 2024: When & Where To Watch Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain Holi Special Episode

As Holi approaches, &TV gears up to drench its viewers in the vibrant hues of joy and drama with special episodes from its popular shows Atal, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, and Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. This week, the characters from these beloved series will embrace the festival's spirit, promising an entertaining celebration onscreen.



Advertisement

Emotional Twists in Atal

In Atal, the storyline takes a heartfelt turn as Vimala, played by Prachittee Ahhirao, feels neglected by her in-laws. Her husband, Krishan Bihari (Ashutosh Kulkarni), and Atal (Vyom Thakkar) decide to tackle the situation, hoping the in-laws will show concern for Vimala on their own. The plot thickens with the revelation of Alok's second marriage plans, causing distress within the family. The situation escalates during the Holika Dahan preparations, culminating in a dramatic twist when Alok unexpectedly returns.

Advertisement

Adventure in Happu Ki Ultan Paltan

Happu Ki Ultan Paltan introduces a dose of action as Malaika (Sonal Panwar) stands up against a man misbehaving during Holi. The situation gets complicated when Katori Amma (Himani Shivpuri) and Rajesh (Geetanjali Mishra) become victims of a prank, leaving them without water to wash off the Holi colors. The mystery deepens as Happu and Beni (Vishwanath Chatterjee) discover their stock of alcohol for Holi mysteriously emptied, leading to an unexpected revelation.

Advertisement

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain's Unique Celebration

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain takes a comedic turn with Angoori (Shubhangi Atre) and Anita (Vidisha Srivastava) deciding on a different approach to celebrate Holi. While Angoori explores a "dirty" way to play Holi, under Tika (Vaibhav Mathur) and Tilu's (Salim Zaidi) guidance, Anita campaigns for a color and water-free Holi. The episodes promise laughter and surprises as the characters navigate their way through these unconventional celebrations.

Advertisement