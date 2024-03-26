I Had A Reunion With My Friends This Holi: Karanvir Sharma!

Like every year, the excitement for Holi this year was also at an all-time high. Actor Karanvir Sharma is also one of those people who loves this day of colours and fun, and he has recently shared what makes it memorable for him.

Sharing what this festival means to him, Karanvir says, "Holi has always been special for me. I still remember each and every Holi occasion I celebrated with friends in my colony. I miss them and those days as now. We hardly get any time together." But this year, the actor used this day to make up for all those lost celebrations and made it as special as it always used to be for him. He reveals, "This year, I called all my school and colony friends to gather around once again. So, it was sort of a reunion."

