International Women’s Day Exclusive: Kyunki Saas… Star Navika Kotia On Honouring Woman, Equality

International Women's Day Exclusive: As the world prepares to mark International Women's Day on March 8, 2024, it's a moment to celebrate the strides made in advancing gender equality and to pay tribute to the remarkable contributions of women globally. This occasion serves as a reminder of the ongoing struggle for women's rights and the need to persist in advocating for gender parity across all spheres of society.

Amidst the celebrations, it's crucial to recognize the diverse journeys of women worldwide, acknowledging both their successes and the obstacles they still confront. International Women's Day not only signifies celebration but also prompts a collective call to action, urging everyone to strive for a more inclusive and fair world.

NAVIKA KOTIA ON INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY

On International Women's Day 2024, everyone should unite to honor the accomplishments of women everywhere, to amplify their voices, and to reaffirm our dedication to gender equality. Ahead of the special occasion, actress Navika Kotia shared her views about the special day and equality.

Navika Kotia, who plays the lead role of Kesar in the Zee TV show Kyunki Saas Maa Bahu Bati Hoti Hai talked about the day and said, "On International Women's Day, we honor every woman for their incredible contributions. It serves as a reminder of the journey for equality, urging us to stand by each other. I am so grateful for the things that have changed for women, and their well-being. There are still many revolutionary changes that need to take place in so many parts of the world for women, but the way things have evolved for so many women out there is something to be commemorated. Today, we stand united, acknowledging that empowering women uplifts entire communities and builds a brighter future for all."

