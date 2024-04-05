Is Dipika Kakar Pregnant Again Within A Year Of Ruhaan’s Birth? Her Recent Video Sparks Rumours

Dipika Kakar's Second Pregnancy: Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are among the most talked about and loved couples in the telly industry. The power couple, who found love in each other on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka, never miss out on a chance to dish out major couple goals. Interestingly, Dipika and Shoaib welcomed their first child in June last year and they have been enjoying the parenthood journey to the fullest.

While fans are in complete awe of Dipika's adorable pics and videos with her son Ruhaan, the diva has been making the headlines of late as there are report about her second pregnancy. Yes! It is reported that Dipika is expecting her second child within a year of Ruhaan's birth. To note, the rumours sparked after Dipika's recent interaction with the media.

