Samarth Jurel-Isha Malviya Break Up Reason: Chintu CONFIRMS Separation; Says ‘We Are Not…’

Isha Malviya-Samarth Jurel Breakup Update: TV stars Samarth Jurel and Isha Malviya publicly confirmed their relationship during their time together on Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 17 in a dramatic twist after his wildcard entry. The actors, previously speculated to be dating during their show Udaariyaan, made their love official on the reality show.

Advertisement

SAMARTH JUREL CONFIRMS SEPARATION WITH GF ISHA MALVIYA

However, since their exit from the Bigg Boss house, rumors of Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel hitting a rough patch have been circulating. Despite this, none of them addressed these speculations. Since morning, there have been strong murmurs about their break-up. Fans were taken aback when the duo unfollowed each other on Instagram, seemingly confirming the separation rumors.

Advertisement