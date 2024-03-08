Jhanak Actress Dolly Sohi Passes Away Hours After Sister Aman Sohi’s Demise

In what came as a shocking and most heartbreaking news from the telly world, actress Dolly Sohi passes away this morning. She was 48. The news of her demise came hours after her sister Amandeep Sohi breathed her last. For the uninitiated, Dolly Sohi is known for her roles in Kalash, Jhanak, Parineetii, Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani etc.

According to media reports, Dolly was battling with cervical cancer for a while and was hospitalised in New Mumbai's Apollo Hospital. The news was confirmed by Dolly's family who told ETimes TV, " Our beloved Dolly has left for her heavenly abode today early morning. We are in a state of shock with the loss. Dolly and Aman's final rites shall be conducted today afternoon at around 1pm at the Nerul crematorium .

Earlier, Dolly Sohi's sister Aman Sohi had passed away on March 7 after battling with jaundice. Their brother Manu Sohi had confirmed the new of Aman's unfortunate demise and told Times Now, "I lost my sister Amandeep this evening. She contracted jaundice and thereafter it got all complicated.

While there were reports about Dolly being critical and on ventilator post Aman's demise, Manu had dismissed the reports. However, as per a report published in Times Now/Telly Talk, Dolly's health deteriorated a few hours post Aman's demise. The report quoted a source stating, "Dolly is not stable, her oxygen levels are fluctuating, They are currently 80 whereas the normal should be 92-23. Reportedly, Dolly was on Non Invasive Oxygen Support System soon after she was rushed to the ICU. To note, Dolly is survived by her teenage daughter.

Dolly was reportedly diagnosed with cervical cancer last year. Talking to ETimes TV, she said earlier, "I have no other choice but to stay strong. If I feel weak then it would get weaker with the treatment too. It was very difficult to talk to my daughter Amelia about it. She is just 14 years old, when I received the diagnosis, I started giving her hints and told her that Miu, mummy was going to be fine and that she would get well soon".

