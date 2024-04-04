Jhanak: Fans Shower Hiba Nawab With Love & Appreciation; Actress Shares Her Excitement

Jhanak Update: Star Plus has always brought immensely entertaining shows to the audience with a different story and a different approach. Continuing the spree, Star Plus bought for its audience Jhanak which premiered last year and took the late night time slot of Yeh Hai Chahatein.

JHANAK STORYLINE AND CAST

In the show, Hiba Nawab portrays the central character of Jhanak, while Krushal Ahuja, known as Anirudh, assumes the role of the main protagonist. Additionally, Chandni Sharma plays the character of Arshi in the show.

