Did Karan Kundrra 'BREAKUP' With Tejasswi Prakash? Love Adhura Actor Reacts To Rumours

Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash breakup rumour: If we had an award for the best couple in telly land, we would happily give it to only TejRan. The two lovebirds have been giving us serious love goals ever since they started dating each other. The duo fell in love while being locked inside the Bigg Boss 15 house.

While Tejasswi Prakash won Salman Khan's reality show, Karan Kundrra emerged as the second runner-up. The two celebrities started dating each other after their stint in BB 15. Despite the ups and downs in their journey in Bigg Boss, the duo supported each other.

KARAN KUNDRRA REACTS ON 'BREAKUP RUMOURS' WITH TEJASSWI PRAKASH

Rumours about Tejasswi and Karan's breakup have always made headlines. Even when the lovebirds are together, gossip mills claimed that they ended their relationship. Wondering how Mr. Kundrra reacted to such rumours?

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor, while interacting with a leading daily, spoke about the conjecture over his relationship and the breakup speculations. He maintained that the rumours don't affect affect him. Taking a fun dig at the rumour mongers, he added that 'some people are just too free'.

"It doesn't affect me, because we are sitting together and people are saying we broke up, or she got married to someone else," Karan Kundrra told Indian Express.

On the professional front, Karan Kundrra is basking in the success of Love Adhura. The web series, which premiered on Amazon MiniTV, also starred Erica Fernandes.