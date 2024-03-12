Exclusive! Karan Kundrra On Fans Demanding TejRan's Wedding, The Way Everyone Is Manifesting My Marriage...

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are undoubtedly one of the most loved TV couples. The two started dating during their stint in Bigg Boss season 15, and even after the show got over, they are going strong. Karan and Tejasswi's fans love them, and their social media posts always go viral. While the two have been giving everyone a lot of couple goals, their fans have been eagerly waiting for the TejRan wedding.

Karan was recently seen in the film Tera Kya Hoga Lovely which revolves around a wedding. Filmibeat recently interacted with the actor and when asked him about his wedding, Karan quipped, "I think when Tera Kya Hoga Lovely's sequel will come in that Gugu (his character) will get married (laughs)." When probed that we want to know about his wedding, the actor said, "I don't know. But, things with me happen immediately."

Fan of Karan and Tejasswi have been commenting on their posts that they should get married. When asked Karan if he reads those comments, the actor said, "I read everything. The way everyone is manifesting my marriage, please do that kind of manifestation for my career (laughs)."

He further praised his fans and said, "They are lovely. I feel very blessed. I was discussing that only that I am so blessed to have so many people who are invested in my happiness. It's not just entertainment for them, they are invested in my happiness and that's just a beautiful thing."

Well, Karan didn't reveal when he and Tejasswi are getting married. But, we are sure, their fans are eagerly waiting to hear the wedding bells.